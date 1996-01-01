19. Fluid Mechanics
Buoyancy & Buoyant Force
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Students perform an experiment using a 2.00 kg metal block. They tie the block and immerse it in water. They weigh the stone while immersed in water and find its weight to be 11.3 N. Determine the least density of a liquid that will make the block float.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1361 kg/m3
B
36500 kg/m3
C
2360 kg/m3
D
635 kg/m3