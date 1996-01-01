27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Intro to Current
27. Resistors & DC Circuits Intro to Current
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
An electronics enthusiast designs a custom circuit board and uses a gold wire with a square cross-section measuring 4.0 mm on each side. The wire is capable of conducting a current of 3.0 A. Compute both the current density and the electron drift speed for this wire.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Current density is 1.9 x 105 A/m2, and drift speed is 1.5 x 10-5 m/s
B
Current density is 1.7 x 105 A/m2, and drift speed is 1.5 x 10-5 m/s
C
Current density is 1.9 x 105 A/m2, and drift speed is 2.0 x 10-5 m/s
D
Current density is 1.7 x 105 A/m2, and drift speed is 2.0 x 10-5 m/s