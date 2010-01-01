27. Resistors & DC Circuits
A power transmission cable made of copper consists of three segments with varying radii. Segments A and C have the same radius of 5.0 cm and are thrice that of segment B as shown below. The current passing through segment A is 1000 A. Calculate the current density J in each of these three segments.
A
JA = 1.3 × 105 A/m2, JB = 1.1 × 106 A/m2, JC = 1.3 × 105 A/m2
B
JA = 1.3 × 105 A/m2, JB = 1.3 × 106 A/m2, JC = 3.3 × 105 A/m2
C
JA = 1.3 × 105 A/m2, JB = 1.1 × 106 A/m2, JC = 1.3 × 106 A/m2
D
JA = 1.3 × 105 A/m2, JB = 1.3 × 106 A/m2, JC = 3.3 × 106 A/m2