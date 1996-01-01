19. Fluid Mechanics
Intro to Pressure
19. Fluid Mechanics Intro to Pressure
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
A rectangular water tank has a length of X, a width of Y, and a height of Z. The tank is filled with salty water of density ρ. Determine an expression for the force experienced by a vertical face measuring Y by Z.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(1/2)ρgZY
B
ρgZ2Y
C
(1/2)ρgZ2Y
D
2ρgZ2Y