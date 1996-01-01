19. Fluid Mechanics
Intro to Pressure
19. Fluid Mechanics Intro to Pressure
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
A uniform cylindrical glass barrel of radius 0.20 m is used to store wine. If the wine has a depth of 0.50 m and the pressure at the deepest point is 1.06 × 105 Pa, determine the mass of the wine stored in the barrel.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
301 kg
B
151 kg
C
60.2 kg
D
15.1 kg