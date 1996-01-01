0. Math Review
Math Review
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
A nuclear research institute wishes to have a collision between a 32 MeV (at impact) alpha particle and a stationary polonium-209. Determine the kinetic energy of the alpha particle at the instant it is fired toward the polonium nucleus. Take the polonium nuclei to be rest at all times, and do not treat the alpha particle like a point particle.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
13.4 MeV
B
45.4 MeV
C
18.6 MeV
D
58.8 MeV