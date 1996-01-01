4. 2D Kinematics
Intro to Relative Velocity
Intro to Relative Velocity
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two circus artists ride two unicycles. The artist dressed in red has a velocity vr = 1.5 î (m/s), and the one dressed in blue has a velocity vb=-2.5 ĵ (m/s). How fast does the artist dressed in blue appear to be moving compared to the artist dressed in red?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.5 m/s
B
1.0 m/s
C
2.9 m/s
D
4.0 m/s