25. Electric Potential
Work From Electric Force
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A region of space has an electric field directed vertically upward. A point charge q = +12.0 × 10-9 C is held at rest in the electric field. When freed, the charge travels upward. The kinetic energy of the charge is found to be +3.6 µJ when it has traveled a distance of 3.40 cm. Calculate the work done by the electric force.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0 J
B
-3.6 µJ
C
+0.122 µJ
D
+3.6 µJ
E
-0.122 µJ