6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Newton's First & Second Laws
31PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 13-kg model airplane hangs from a tree branch on a thin vertical rope. If the length of the rope is 1.5 m, what horizontal force is required to move the hanging airplane 0.50 m to any one side from its equilibrium position?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
40 N
B
45 N
C
121 N
D
135 N