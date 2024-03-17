7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
Static Friction
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Mountain bikes riding along a rough trail will experience a significant coefficient of static friction with the ground. Determine what will be the required coefficient of static friction for a mountain biker to accelerate uniformly and complete a 1.1 km distance in 13s from rest, without tires slipping?
