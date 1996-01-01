19. Fluid Mechanics
Density
19. Fluid Mechanics Density
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
Solids can transmit both longitudinal and transverse waves. Thus, sound waves can exist as transverse and longitudinal waves in a solid. An example is the propagation of earthquakes through the Earth's crust. Suppose longitudinal waves travel at a speed vl and transverse waves travel at a speed vt; where vl > vt. The two waves arrive at a recorder located at a point P, separated by a time Δt. Derive an expression for the length, L, measured from the point a wave is generated to the point P. Take the waves to travel in a straight line even though the waves follow complex routes due to the non-uniform nature of the medium.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
L = (tt - tl)/(1/vt - 1/vl)
B
L = (tt - tl)/(1/vl - 1/vt)
C
L = (tl - tt)/(1/vt - 1/vl)
D
L = (1/vt - 1/vl)/(tt - tl)