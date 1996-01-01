19. Fluid Mechanics
Density
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
When a sound wave travels through a wooden board, the positions of the wood particles at the instant t = 0 s are shown below. The equilibrium position between the wood particles is 4 cm. Sketch the wave displacement as a function of the position at t = 0 s.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
figure a
B
figure b
C
figure c
D
figure d