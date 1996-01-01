21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
During a chemical vapor deposition experiment, a cylinder containing 10 kg of diatomic nitrogen (N2) is used. Calculate the number of i) N2 moles (n) and ii) N2 molecules inside the cylinder. The molar mass of nitrogen is 28.0 g/mol.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) n = 3.6 × 10-1 mole; ii) N = 2.15 × 1023 molecules
B
i) n = 3.6 × 102 mole; ii) N = 2.15 × 1026 molecules
C
i) n = 4.6 × 102 mole; ii) N = 2.80 × 1026 molecules
D
i) n = 5.6 × 103 mole; ii) N = 3.41 × 1027 molecules