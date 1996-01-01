23. The Second Law of Thermodynamics
The Carnot Cycle
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a heat engine that operates on a Carnot cycle. The engine's thermal efficiency is 35% when the temperature of the hot reservoir is 450℃. To increase the efficiency to 65%, determine the necessary reduction in the temperature of the cold reservoir.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
470oC
B
253oC
C
217oC
D
352oC