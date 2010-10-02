24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Fields in Conductors
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A thin non-conducting rectangular sheet is placed over a metal plate having similar surface dimensions and a top surface charge density of 2.3 µC/m². What must be the surface charge density at the bottom surface of the metal plate if the non-conducting sheet has - 4.6 µC/m²?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0
B
-4.6 x 10-6 C/m2
C
-2.3 x 10-6 C/m2
D
4.6 x 10-6 C/m2