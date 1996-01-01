24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Fields in Conductors
24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law Electric Fields in Conductors
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A sodium ion, Na+, is placed in space where the electric field is E = (-500i + 200k) N/C. Determine the electric force on the sodium ion. Express the force in terms of its components.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(-8.01 i + 3.20 k) x 10-17 N
B
(-9.63 i + 4.81 k) x 10-17 N
C
(-6.41 i + 1.28 k) x 10-17 N
D
(-1.12 i + 1.12 k) x 10-17 N