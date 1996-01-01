19. Fluid Mechanics
Intro to Pressure
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A deep sea water vessel operates at 2.9 km below the surface of seawater. Determine the pressure a gauge would record at the operating depth. Assume the density of water remains constant as depth increases.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.20 × 106 Pa
B
2.27 × 106 Pa
C
2.84 × 107 Pa
D
2.93 × 107 Pa