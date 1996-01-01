A person breathes with aid of the pressure difference between the lungs and the atmosphere. A lifesaver on a rescue mission underwater decides to use a snorkel tube that links lungs to the atmosphere at the surface of the water. The increasing water depth collapses the chest cavity, and consequently, decreases the pressure difference experienced in the lungs. Determine the pressure difference between the inside and the outside of the lungs when the lifesaver is 5.0 m below the surface of the water. Inside pressure is equal to atmospheric pressure.



