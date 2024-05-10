A space agency is preparing to send a mission crew to visit a planetoid on a spaceship. The spaceship is planned to travel to the planetoid that is located 7.9 billion km away and orbit it at an altitude of 15 km above its surface. Given the dimensions of the planetoid as 25 km × 31 km × 35 km and its density as 2.3 × 103 kg/m3, estimate what the value of the gravitational force "g" is at the planetoid’s surface. To simplify our calculations, let us treat the planetoid like a sphere which has the same density and volume. Note that the gravitational constant is G = 6.67 × 10−11 N⋅m2/kg2.