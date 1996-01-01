19. Fluid Mechanics
Fluid Flow & Continuity Equation
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Reducers are devices that connect pipes of different cross-sections. A pipeline has a reducer that connects a 3.0 inch diameter pipe to a 2.0 inch diameter pipe. If water in the large pipe flows at 10 cm/s, how quickly does water flow in the narrow pipe?
2.3 cm/s
5.0 cm/s
23 cm/s
15 cm/s