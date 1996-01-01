19. Fluid Mechanics
Fluid Flow & Continuity Equation
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A pipeline consists of sections of different cross-sections. Oil flowing in the pipeline fills all cross-sections completely. A section Y of the pipeline has a cross-sectional area of 1.15 m2 and the velocity magnitude at that point is 1.8 m/s. Determine the volume delivered to a tank every hour at the pipeline's terminal.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.639 m3/h
B
5.75 × 10-4 m3/h
C
7.45 m3/h
D
7450 m3/h