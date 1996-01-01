27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Kirchhoff's Junction Rule
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
In an electrical circuit, a lightbulb with a uniform resistance R is connected in series with two resistors, R1 and R2. When a 12-V battery is connected to the circuit, the lightbulb dissipates 6.4 W of power. Given that R1 = 2.0 Ω and R2 = 3.0 Ω, determine the current passing through the lightbulb.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.6 A or 0.80 A
B
1.8 A or 1.5 A
C
2.0 A or 3.0 A
D
3.2 A or 1.6 A