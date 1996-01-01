27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Microscopic View of Current
27. Resistors & DC Circuits Microscopic View of Current
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a silver wire, the average time interval between collisions for electrons is 12ps. If the intensity of the electric field is 42 mV/m, determine the speed at which the electron drift.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
8.9 cm/s
B
6.8 cm/s
C
4.3 cm/s
D
2.5 cm/s