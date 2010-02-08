27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Microscopic View of Current
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
The electrons in a semiconductor have an average time between collisions of 7.0 ps. Given an electron moves at a drift speed of 3.5 × 10-3 m/s in the semiconductor, determine the magnitude of the electric field.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
7.1 × 10 -4 V/m
B
3.9 × 10-8 V/m
C
4.6 × 10-6 V/m
D
2.8 × 10-3 V/m