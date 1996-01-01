27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Resistors and Ohm's Law
27. Resistors & DC Circuits Resistors and Ohm's Law
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
An aluminum cable used in alow voltage power line has seven 4.8 mm diameter strands and transmits 430 A of electric current. If the length of the wire is 1.3 km, determine the amount of energy lost as heat each day.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4.51 × 109 J
B
5.22 × 104 J
C
1.25 × 106 J
D
1.03 × 107 J