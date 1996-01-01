33. Geometric Optics
Total Internal Reflection
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Depicted in the following diagram is a rectangular vessel filled with a certain type of oil (n=1.40). A beam of light originates 25 cm away from side A of the vessel and penetrates the oil at a position w cm distant from side A. The material of the vessel's walls can be disregarded for this problem. Determine the smallest possible value of w that allows the light beam to traverse through side B of the vessel and exit into the open air.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.80 m
B
0.90 m
C
1.1 m
D
1.2 m