Engineers are in the process of developing a novel optical fiber tailored for high-power laser operations. The fiber's core is composed of chalcogenide glass (with an index of refraction of 2.40) while its cladding is made from a new type of glass (possessing an index of refraction of 2.20). What would be the cone of acceptance for this cutting-edge optical fiber, presuming the fiber can be accurately modeled as a cylindrical structure with a flat entrance surface?