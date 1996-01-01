33. Geometric Optics
Total Internal Reflection
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Engineers are in the process of developing a novel optical fiber tailored for high-power laser operations. The fiber's core is composed of chalcogenide glass (with an index of refraction of 2.40) while its cladding is made from a new type of glass (possessing an index of refraction of 2.20). What would be the cone of acceptance for this cutting-edge optical fiber, presuming the fiber can be accurately modeled as a cylindrical structure with a flat entrance surface?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
41.8°
B
61.2°
C
73.6°
D
89.7°