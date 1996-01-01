35. Special Relativity
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a controlled experiment, a particle is launched to the left at a velocity of 0.70c. At the same time, a different particle moves to the right at a speed of 0.50c. What is the speed of the first particle, as a fraction of the speed of light (c), relative to the second particle?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
-1.9c
B
-1.20c
C
-0.89c
D
-0.15c