35. Special Relativity Lorentz Transformations
Consider an "Event X," which is observed in reference frame P with spacetime coordinates (x, t) = (1500 m, 3.5 μs). Calculate the spacetime coordinates (a) of Event X in reference frame P' as it moves at a velocity of 0.90c along the positive x-axis and (b) in reference frame P'' as it moves at a velocity of 0.90c along the negative x-axis.
A
i. (5600 m, 0.70 μs) ii. (1300 m, -16.8 μs)
B
i. (1300 m, -16.8 μs) ii. (5600 m, 0.70 μs)
C
i. (5600 m, 16.8 μs) ii. (1300 m, -0.70 μs)
D
i. (1300 m, -0.70 μs) ii. (5600 m, 16.8 μs)