12. Rotational Kinematics
Equations of Rotational Motion
12. Rotational Kinematics Equations of Rotational Motion
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
A helicopter landed on a helipad. Soon after, the engine was switched off when the rotor blades were rotating at 730 rev/min. After completing 1120 revolutions, the rotor blades came to a stop. Determine the time the rotor blades took to stop after the engine was shut down.
A helicopter landed on a helipad. Soon after, the engine was switched off when the rotor blades were rotating at 730 rev/min. After completing 1120 revolutions, the rotor blades came to a stop. Determine the time the rotor blades took to stop after the engine was shut down.