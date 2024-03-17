11. Momentum & Impulse
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
A stationary cart, filled with grains moves down a frictionless ramp inclined at 20° to the horizontal. Grains continuously fall out from a hole in the cart at a rate of 3.0 kg/s. Determine the time it takes for the cart to travel 90 m down the slope if the total mass of the cart is 40 kg.
