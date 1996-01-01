20. Heat and Temperature
Linear Thermal Expansion
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A suspension bridge is constructed using 8.0 m steel metal bars during winter when the temperature is 2.0°C. Determine the required spacing between the bars, such that they just come into contact (no compression) during the summer when the temperature is 42.0°C.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.84 mm
B
4.22 mm
C
42.2 mm
D
38.4 mm
E
1.9 mm