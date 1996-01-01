19. Fluid Mechanics
Pascal's Law & Hydraulic Lift
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A nurse uses a hydraulic lift to transfer a patient from a bed to a chair. The hydraulic piston has an area of 0.02 m2. If the patient has a mass of 80 kg, determine the gauge pressure of the hydraulic fluid
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
pgauge = 3.92 × 102 Pa
B
pgauge = 4.90 × 102 Pa
C
pgauge = 3.92 × 104 Pa
D
pgauge = 4.90 × 104 Pa