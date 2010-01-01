11. Momentum & Impulse
Intro to Conservation of Momentum
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
An electron with a speed of 3.0 × 106 m/s collides with an atom (energy levels: n1 = -24.6 eV, n2 = -5.4 eV, n3 = -2.4 eV). The atom emits a 619.9 nm photon after the collision. Ignoring atomic recoil( as the atom's mass is significantly larger than the electron's), find the electron's final speed. Note: Photon energy ≠ collision energy.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.77 × 106 m/s
B
0.99 × 106 m/s
C
1.1 × 106 m/s
D
1.3 × 106 m/s