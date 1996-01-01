10. Conservation of Energy
10. Conservation of Energy Gravitational Potential Energy
In a science fiction film, a skyscraper is under construction on a planet where the gravitational acceleration is 1.35 m/s2. A worker drops his 7.00-kg toolbox from a height of 300 m above the ground. Find the speed of the toolbox just before hitting the ground.
A
4.3 m/s
B
28.5 m/s
C
64.8 m/s
D
76.7 m/s