19. Fluid Mechanics
Density
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
You apply two tangential forces of magnitude 3 × 105 N on the opposite faces of a cubic aluminum box. The dimensions of the box are 6 cm × 6 cm × 6 cm. What is i) the shear strain of the box, and ii) the displacement x (in microns)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) shear strain = 3.3 × 10-7 ; ii) x = 0.198 μm
B
i) shear strain = 3.3 × 10-7 ; ii) x = 198 μm
C
i) shear strain = 3.3 × 10-3 ; ii) x = 0.198 μm
D
i) shear strain = 3.3 × 10-3 ; ii) x = 198 μm