19. Fluid Mechanics
Density
19. Fluid Mechanics Density
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Suppose a 1 m3 cube of ice is transported without melting from Mount Everest to a location at sea level. The atmospheric pressures at the peak of Mount Everest and at sea level are 0.31 atm and 1 atm, respectively. Determine the change in the volume of ice (ΔV). Take the compressibility k of ice as 5.00 × 10-10 Pa-1.
Suppose a 1 m3 cube of ice is transported without melting from Mount Everest to a location at sea level. The atmospheric pressures at the peak of Mount Everest and at sea level are 0.31 atm and 1 atm, respectively. Determine the change in the volume of ice (ΔV). Take the compressibility k of ice as 5.00 × 10-10 Pa-1.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ΔV = - 3.5 × 10-5 m3
B
ΔV = 3.5 × 10-5 m3
C
ΔV = - 7 × 10-5 m3
D
ΔV = 7 × 10-5 m3