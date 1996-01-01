Bumpers in cars absorb energy in low-speed collisions and release the energy again causing cars to bounce off. An accident occurs when an 850 kg car moving to the east at 1.30 m/s collides with a second car of mass 400 kg headed to the west at 1.00 m/s. The velocity of the 850 kg car after the collision is determined to be 0.435 m/s in its earlier direction. Determine the speed of the 400 kg car after the collision.