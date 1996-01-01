11. Momentum & Impulse
Completely Inelastic Collisions
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two blocks are placed on a horizontal frictionless bench. Block A of mass 3.50 kg is fired toward block B (mass 2.50 kg) which is kept at rest. After the collision, Block A moves to the right with a speed of 1.29 m/s while block B moves to the right with a speed of 1.96 m/s. What is the change in total kinetic energy of the system due to the collision?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
-6.51 J
B
-7.69
C
-4.95 J
D
0 J