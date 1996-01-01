28. Magnetic Fields and Forces
Magnetic Force on Current-Carrying Wire
28. Magnetic Fields and Forces Magnetic Force on Current-Carrying Wire
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
A long straight copper rod with a linear mass density of m/L is suspended using massless strings. A current is sent through the rod. A vertically upward magnetic force displaces the rod by θ degrees, measured from the vertical. What is the strength of the magnetic field? Use symbols as necessary.
A long straight copper rod with a linear mass density of m/L is suspended using massless strings. A current is sent through the rod. A vertically upward magnetic force displaces the rod by θ degrees, measured from the vertical. What is the strength of the magnetic field? Use symbols as necessary.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B = i/µgtanθ
B
B = µgtanθ/i
C
B = iµg/tanθ
D
B = µg/i•tanθ