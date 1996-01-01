2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
2. 1D Motion / Kinematics Average Velocity
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
At t1 = 1.50 s, an object is situated at a position x1 = 12.3 m, and at t2 = 7.80 s, it's found at x2 = 25.6 m. i) Determine the object's average velocity throughout this time span. ii) Is it possible to ascertain its average speed based on these data?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) vavg = 2.11 m/s, ii) Avg. speed = 2.11 m/s
B
i) vavg = 0.474 m/s, ii) We cannot ascertain average speed as we would need to know the complete path or distance traveled by the object during the time span.
C
i) vavg = 2.11 m/s, ii) We cannot ascertain average speed as we would need to know the complete path or distance traveled by the object during the time span.
D
i) vavg = 0.474 m/s, ii) Avg. speed = 2.11 m/s