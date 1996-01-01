31. Alternating Current
Capacitors in AC Circuits
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
A radio tuning capacitor is designed to operate at a frequency of 50. kHz with a peak voltage of 3.2 V, resulting in a peak current of 5.0 × 10 2 μA. If the peak voltage remains constant at 3.2 V, determine the peak current when the frequency is increased to 1.0 × 102 kHz.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.0 × 104 µA
B
1.0 × 103 µA
C
2.0 × 103 µA
D
4.0 × 104 µA