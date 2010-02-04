31. Alternating Current
Capacitors in AC Circuits
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a household dimmer switch circuit, a capacitor is subjected to a peak voltage of 120 V and experiences a peak current of 500 μA at a frequency of 60 Hz. What is the value of the capacitance of this capacitor?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.1×10-8 F
B
2.4 ×10-8 F
C
9.6 ×10-7 F
D
8.8 × 10-7 F