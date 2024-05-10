18. Waves & Sound
Wave Interference
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider two mechanical waves traveling along a string, generated by two sources that vibrate in phase, creating waves with the same amplitude and frequency. One of the waves has a phase shift relative to the other. They can be represented by:
W1=Asin(kx−ωt)W2=Asin(kx−ωt+φ)
The resultant wave can be expressed as:
W=2Acos(φ/2)sin(kx−ωt+φ/2)
Depict the resultant wave, using both an equation and a verbal explanation, when φ=π/2.
