Consider two mechanical waves traveling along a string, generated by two sources that vibrate in phase, creating waves with the same amplitude and frequency. One of the waves has a phase shift relative to the other. They can be represented by:

﻿ W 1 = A sin ⁡ ( k x − ω t ) W 2 = A sin ⁡ ( k x − ω t + φ ) \begin{array}{l}W_1=A\sin (kx-ωt)\\ W_2=A\sin (kx-ωt+φ)\end{array} W1​=Asin(kx−ωt)W2​=Asin(kx−ωt+φ)​﻿

The resultant wave can be expressed as:

﻿ W = 2 A cos ⁡ ( φ / 2 ) sin ⁡ ( k x − ω t + φ / 2 ) W=2A\cos (φ/2)\sin (kx-ωt+φ/2) W=2Acos(φ/2)sin(kx−ωt+φ/2)﻿