4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two speakers in an open field are separated by 20.0 m. A tune of 550 Hz from the same source is channeled to the speakers. The temperature is quite high, raising the speed of sound in air to 349 m/s. A recording microphone is located at the center of the two speakers. What distance measured from the midpoint of the two speakers will the microphone detect a first maximum gain of the sound?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
79.3 cm
B
95.2 cm
C
15.9 cm
D
63.4 cm
E
31.7 cm