Two speakers on a roadshow truck are 11.0 m apart. A notification of frequency 850 Hz and in the same phase is playing from the speakers. The speed of sound in the air at that instant is 346 m/s. The reflections from the walls of the truck are negligible. A programmer is standing at the center of the two speakers listening carefully while directly facing one of the speakers. This orientation means both ears have the same distance measured from both speakers. Does the programmer detect constructive or destructive interference? Explain?