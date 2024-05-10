A solid metal cylinder with a diameter of 20.5 cm needs to be fitted with a circular brass frame. The frame has an inside diameter of 20.4 cm is at a temperature of 15.0°C, is 4.50 cm wide, and has a thickness of 0.520 cm. If the coefficient of linear expansion for brass is approximately 1.90 × 10-5 /°C, (i) Calculate the minimum temperature that the frame must be heated to such that it can fit over the cylinder. (ii) After the frame has been fitted and it cools to 15.0°C again, what would be its tension? Assume that the Young's modulus for brass is 1.00 × 1011 N/m2.