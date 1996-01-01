27. Resistors & DC Circuits
27. Resistors & DC Circuits Kirchhoff's Loop Rule
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Both batteries in the figure below are ideal. The batteries E1 and E2 have a voltage of 8.0 V and 6.0 V, respectively. The resistors R1 and R2 have values of 25.0 Ω and 15.0 Ω, respectively. Calculate the current flowing through the resistor R2.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.40 A
B
0.53 A
C
1.86 A
D
2.50 A