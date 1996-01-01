27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Kirchhoff's Loop Rule
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a circuit consisting of a 9.0-V battery, a 100.0 μF capacitor, a 60.0 Ω resistor, a switch, and an ammeter wired in series. Initially, the switch is open and the capacitor is totally discharged. The switch is closed, and after a time t, the ammeter shows a value of 0.05 A. Determine the charge Q on the capacitor at time t.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Q = 0.0 C
B
Q = 100.0 μC
C
Q = 600.0 μC
D
Q = 900.0 μC