30. Induction and Inductance
Lenz's Law
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
The figure depicts a metallic ring placed in a uniform magnetic field directed into the plane of the figure. The ring has a radius of 0.0350 m and a resistance of 0.220 Ω. The magnetic field is increasing at a rate of 0.540 T/s with an initial value of 6.00 T. Determine the direction of the current induced in the ring.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
counterclockwise
B
clockwise
C
no current flows
D
none of these